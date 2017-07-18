Road Will Close While Railroad Crossing is Repaired

A railroad crossing that has been giving drivers issues for years is a step closer to getting repaired.

Bridgeport's Village Council received an update on something numerous drivers and even public officials have complained about the rough railroad crossing from Wheeling Island into the village.

Wheeling and Lake Erie Railway's crossing has worn out and has needed a rebuild for several months. Bridgeport's Mayor says planning took time to coordinate and describes the scope of work involved, "Tentatively, it is scheduled for the end of July, beginning of August, a total tear-out and repair. And all access will be blocked between those tracks and Wheeling Island. It will be blocked off and O-DOT will establish a detour," said Bridgeport Mayor, David M. Smith.

Village officials have a construction planning meeting scheduled for later in the week. A representative from Wheeling and Lake Erie Railway was not immediately available to comment.