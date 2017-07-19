President Trump announces Ohio visit next week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – President Donald Trump announced he’s coming to Youngstown next week.

He will be at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Trump last visited the area when he stopped at the Canfield Fair last September. He hasn’t been to the Valley since his election.

You can register to attend the Youngstown event on President Trump’s website.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan is critical of the president’s administration so far:

Donald Trump made a lot of promises to Youngstown, and communities that look a lot like ours, and I am eager to hear if he has plans to implement any of them. As of now, I have only seen a long line of broken promises. We need good paying jobs. We need an infrastructure package that brings us into the 21st century. We need to address the opioid epidemic that is ripping apart families here in Ohio and across the country. We need to increase coverage and strengthen the American healthcare system – not raise costs and kick 23 million Americans off their plans. The people of Youngstown expect results. I’m waiting.”

Mahoning County Republican Party Chairman Mark Munroe is happy to see Trump come back to the Youngstown area:

It certainly is exciting that President Trump is coming to the Mahoning Valley. In spite of all the negative press, Trump enjoys wide popular support for his efforts to repeal Obamacare, reform our tax system, fix bad trade deals and finally repair our broken immigration system. It’s discouraging when even our own Congressman Tim Ryan can’t support common sense legislation like Kate’s Law designed to impose tougher penalties on criminals who have entered the US illegally multiple times. But one thing is for certain: President Trump is sure to receive an enthusiastic welcome among his thousands of supporters.”

Attendees of the event at the Covelli Centre are asked not to bring homemade signs, banners, professional cameras, or selfie sticks. Backpacks and large bags aren’t permitted either.

Merchandise will be sold at the event.