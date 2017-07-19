Local Community and Technical Colleges Offer Second Chance to WVBC Students

Representatives from local community and technical colleges are offering students who attended West Virginia Business College a chance to continue their educations.

This morning, the West Virginia Community Technical College System is hosting an event to help former students.

Students meeting right at WV Northern Community College about transferring from WV Business college that recently closed @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/sYWWuA7GWY — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) July 19, 2017

Officials from West Virginia Junior College, Pierpont Community and Technical College, and WV Northern Community College will be at the event to discuss student transfer options.

The event is being held at the Wheeling campus of West Virginia Northern Community College from 9 to 11:30.