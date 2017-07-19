Local Community and Technical Colleges Offer Second Chance to WV - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Local Community and Technical Colleges Offer Second Chance to WVBC Students

Posted: Updated:

Representatives from local community and technical colleges are offering students who attended West Virginia Business College a chance to continue their educations.

This morning, the West Virginia Community Technical College System is hosting an event to help former students.

Officials from West Virginia Junior College, Pierpont Community and Technical College, and WV Northern Community College will be at the event to discuss student transfer options.

The event is being held at the Wheeling campus of West Virginia Northern Community College from 9 to 11:30.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.