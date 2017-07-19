Water Delivery in Areas of Bellaire Interrupted Due to Valve Replacement

Some areas in the Village of Bellaire will see an interruption of water services while workers replace a valve on a Rock Hill storage tank.

The water delivery to the Rock Hill Pressure Zone will be interrupted on July 20th beginning at 9 a.m. and is expected to be off until 6 p.m., or until the competition of work.

The areas impacted include:

All 214 customers ending at Breezy Point

Rock Hill Pike, Clinton Street, Central Avenue

Southern portion of Trumbull Street

West Bellaire areas that will be included in the outage are Taney, Wagner, and Fraizer Avenues.

There will be a 48-hour boil advisory once services are restored.

The Rock Hill Storage Tank is scheduled for repairs beginning in August. This valve replacement has become necessary to provide continuous water delivery without interruption during the repair process.