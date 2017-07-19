Local Scouts Prepared for National Jamboree

A busload of local scouts are on their way to the National Scout Jamboree in downstate West Virginia.

Wednesday morning, scouts from the area were lining up, ready to go at the Wheeling Park White Palace.

They'll be joining tens of thousands of other boys, plus 6,000 staff and volunteers at the Summit Betchel Reserve in Fayette County.

The National Scout Jamboree lasts ten days, and is held every four years.

"Doing anything from mountain climbing, scuba diving, archery, and a lot of hiking," said Frank Borsuk, Assistant Scout Master of the Ohio River Valley Council.

In 2019, West Virginia will host the World Jamboree.

Scouts from across the country, Mexico, and Canada will be there as well.

The Reserve is more than 10,000 acres of land, which will become the home for the scouts during the event.

Scouts will be able to participate in a number of activities including zip-lining and archery. Most of all, they will learn what it really means to be a Boy Scout by volunteering their time in nine different West Virginia counties.

The first community service project will be Thursday in Whitesville, at the UBB Memorial.