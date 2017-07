WINDHAM, Ohio (News5 Cleveland) - A statewide endangered missing child advisory has been issued for a teenager missing from Portage County who is believed to be in danger.

Savannah Hopper, 16, was last seen at her home on Slagle Road in Windham. Police believe she left sometime early that morning on her own.

Law enforcement officials are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage County Sheriff's Office at 330-297-3407.