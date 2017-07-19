Pet of the Week: Turbo

Meet Turbo! Look how excited this one-year-old Spaniel Mix is! This pup enjoys playing with younger kids, is good with other animals, and loves belly rubs! If you'd like to give Turbo the love and attention he needs, visit our friends at the Brooke County Animal Shelter. You can also call the shelter at (304) 394-0800.
