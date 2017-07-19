House Of The Carpenter Adding On A New Youth Center

Some big news out of Wheeling where one organization has plans to build a new youth center. The House of the Carpenter on Wheeling Island announced on Wednesday that they will adding on a new building that connects with their current one starting next year.

Rev. Dr. Michael Linger, the Executive Director for the House of the Carpenter, said "Is this a good idea? Is it something that's well placed? The majority of folks that we talked to said yes, good idea, well-placed."

They recently purchased the land adjacent to their parking lot to build the new center. The new building will be approximately 8500 square feet with two floors, containing a half court gym and multi-purpose rooms that'll connect to their current building. Linger said, "The facility's actually going to be built elevated above our parking lot parallel to the river. It'll allow us to do more that we can't do within a confined space that we have right now."

They say this will be an excellent addition to the island because it will offer more for children.

"If you look around the Island for the youth that are here school's out, there's absolutely nothing for them to do outside of the pool. So this is the place where they can be engaged in some structured activities, some safe activities in a place where they can begin to do some education transformation piece," said Linger.

The new youth center will also be used as extra space for the multiple events put on by the House of the Carpenter. Construction is expected to begin next spring, and will be finished by the end of 2018. It'll cost about $2 million, and so far they've raised about $1 million.

If you would like to donate to the House of the Carpenter, you can go onto their website www.houseofthecarpenter.com or send them a donation by mail.