Susie Baker an important figure in community

The Marshall County Back-to-School Fun Fair has grown to serve more than a thousand students, and volunteers say it is all thanks to Susie Baker.

Susie Baker started the Back-to-School Fun Fair 17 years ago to make sure all students are prepared for the first day of school. In 2000, about 300 kids were served. They are now serving more than 1200.

"It has grown exponentially from small beginnings to what it is now. There's barely a comparison, and I think that's largely attributed to Susie Baker and her efforts to do that," said Woody Yoder, Director of Curriculum with Marshall County Schools.

Susie says when she was young, she was the kid that came to school without the right supplies. That inspired her to put together the Fun Fair and ensure the success of Marshall County students.

"She personifies what this is really all about. Susie is one of the people who sees value in everybody and especially value in success for our youngest students coming into school," said Yoder.

Anyone that knows Susie will tell you she is dedicated, ambitious, and most of all, she puts everyone--especially children--before herself. That makes others want to help her.

"See all the people that are here? They're all so happy and all so thankful. It's so awesome to know that it's because of her. It's because she had this idea, and it's grown from this. So many people are involved and want to help. She's helping so many. It's just such a cool thing to be a part of," said Susie's daughter-in-law Amber Baker.

Susie works almost all year on the Fun Fair on top of her job as the Marshall County Schools Parent Educator, which includes work on other projects to benefit the county's children.

However, her most appreciated title is public servant.

"She's a special person to know and to have her in our community, we are very blessed," said Amber Baker.

A big "thank you" goes out to Susie Baker.