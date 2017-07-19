DEVELOPING: Belmont County Officials Execute Search Warrants, Drug Arrests

Officials in Belmont County have confirmed that they are executing several search warrants and making drug-related arrests in the area.

Belmont County Major Crime Unit and Drug Task Force has reported that they are executing search warrants on two homes in Bellaire.

According to Sheriff Dave Lucas, several arrests have been made, and they are continuing their arrests.

Details are limited at this time, but Sheriff Lucas says that the names and information of those arrested should be released this evening.

Sheriff Lucas also confirmed that the arrests were made for drug-related crimes.

