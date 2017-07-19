Marshall County Fun Fair Serves Thousands of Students

More than a thousand Marshall County students and their families came out to the former West Virginia State Penitentiary for the 17th annual Back-to-School Fun Fair.

The event helps kids get ready for school by giving away free school supplies, hygiene items, and more.

There were also free eye and dental exams, hair cuts, and sports physicals thanks to Reynolds Memorial Hospital.

Parent Educator Susie Baker said they work just about year-round to put the event together.

"I want to do it because I think the community needs to know that people care about them, and I think it's the right thing to do. I had a teacher say that for 35 years she taught, and the first year of the Fun Fair was the first day she had everyone prepared for the first day of school," said Baker.

About 50 agencies volunteer each year, and Baker said most of them have been involved all 17 years.

She said she sees more and more people come through the door every year.

When they first started the Fun Fair back in 2000, they only served about 300 to 400 people, and now, they serve more than 1200.