Brooke County Back-to-School Fair a Success

The second annual Brooke County Schools Back-to-School Fair was a success.

Brooke County Students from all grade levels were able to attend and were given free backpacks, and other school supplies.

Lunch was also served for the kids.

Organizers say more than 1000 students attended this year which is a big increase from last year.

They say they are very proud to be able to put this event on.

"Our community has always been so supportive. They've always given to us to provide the best education for their children and this is our way of giving back to them. You name it, we have everything they need to start school," said Superintendent Toni Paesano Shute.

Twenty-two vendors were at the event including Walmart, McDonalds, churches, banks and others

Officials say they had a steady line from 11 to 3.