Wheeling's Four City Pools Offer Affordable Fun

It's a little known fact that Wheeling has four public swimming pools.

On a day when it's hot, sunny and humid, there's always a sparkling blue pool nearby.

It's a unique resource, when many other municipalities don't have a single public pool.

"We have Bridge Park on the Island, we have the 36th Street Pool in South Wheeling, we have Garden Park in Warwood as well as Grand View Pool in East Wheeling," said Jesse Mestrovic, Director of Parks and Strategic Planning in Wheeling.

Grand View is the newest, built in 1981.

"The kids love it," said Ella Lee, Grand View Pool manager. "We have everybody coming from everywhere else and they didn't know this pool was up here. They say they love it and they'll be back."

Warwood's Garden Park Pool is the oldest, and still extremely popular.

"Well this pool was probably one of the first ones here," said June Bowers, manager of the Garden Park Pool. "I'm not sure but I'd say it's probably close to 100 years old."

Bridge Park Pool on Wheeling Island has a splash pad in the kiddie pool.

All four facilities are clean, well-maintained and constantly supervised.

But everyone agrees that best part is the price, making it an affordable experience for everyone.

"A dollar for adults, fifty cents for kids age six to twelve, and free for kids age five and under," said Ella Lee with a smile.

Other communities are closing their pools citing financial constraints.

Wheeling officials know their pools are an asset--a sparkling jewel on a hot day.

"We definitely have this excellent resource, this opportunity for recreation," noted Mestrovic. "So come out and play with the kids and the whole family. Pools elsewhere are closing down. Pools are expensive. So it's great. It's a privilege that we have this many pools and opportunities in the valley."

"We have a lot of people who love coming up here because it is enjoyable," said June Bowers of Garden Park. "It's like a place for all the neighborhood people to meet and for the kids to get together. We have a good time."

Each pool has a refreshment stand, male and female changing rooms, a baby pool, an adult pool and handicap accessibility.

They close in mid-August, however, because their employees are mostly high school and college students, and they have to go back to school.