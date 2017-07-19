Local Man to Serve on WV Health Care Authority

A local man has been hand-picked by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to keep a watchful eye on the Healthcare battle.

On Wednesday, Rev. Darrell Cummings was sworn in as a commissioner on the West Virginia Health Care Authority. The commissions purpose is to study ways to make the health care system more effective.

"I'm just honored that he has asked me to do it and I'm going to do my very best to represent our state and our community; and hopefully be a voice in the healthcare world for our neighborhood,' Rev. Cummings said.

His term will run through June of 2023.