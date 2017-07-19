Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival Dinner Held

The 35th Annual Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival Kickoff Dinner was held at the McLure Hotel in Downtown Wheeling on Wednesday night, with hundreds of people in attendance.

Tate Blanchard was the emcee of the event, greeting guests and thanking them for coming, and also introducing the Italian-American of the year, Lou Gentile.

The Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival kicks off on Friday at noon with a ribbon cutting, and it will continue through Sunday.