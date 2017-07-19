Two Arrested in North Wheeling Following Drug Investigation

Wheeling Police and the Ohio County Sheriff's Department arrested two people after serving a search warrant on behalf of the Ohio Valley Drug Task Force.

According to Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, officers executed a search warrant in North Wheeling on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers arrested Dorion Banks, 27, and Deandre Davis, 26.

They are both facing felony drug charges, and Davis is facing an addition misdemeanor charge.

They have not been arraigned on their charges.

Both men are in the Northern Regional Jail.