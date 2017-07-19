Police Search for Stabbing Suspect

A man is stabbed in New Martinsville and the suspect is still on the run.

Police Chief Tim Cecil said the incident happened at 28 Rose Street 63 North around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

At last check, the victim was undergoing surgery at OVMC and the suspect is still on the run. Police are looking for Albert Dawson, 34, they believe he is the suspect in this case.

If you know where he is you can contact the New Martinsville police department at 304-455-9100 or you can call our Lauttamus Security Crimefighters Tip line a 1-800-223-0312. Your call will remain confidential.

Police believe this is an isolated incident but can't release the details surrounding what happened at this time.