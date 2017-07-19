Suspect in Alleged New Martinsville Stabbing Arrested in Moundsville

UPDATE:

New Martinsville Police Chief Tim Cecil reports that Albert Dawson was captured at the Walmart in Moundsville between 1 and 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Dawson was supposed to appear in court in Marshall County, but didn't show and was found in the Walmart.

According to Chief Cecil, Dawson is being charged with Malicious Wounding and Daytime Burglary after he tried punching his way into the home at 28 Rose Street 63 N in New Martinsville Wednesday afternoon and allegedly stabbing someone.

Details remain limited at this time. Stay with 7News for more details.

ORIGINAL:

A man is stabbed in New Martinsville and the suspect is still on the run.

Police Chief Tim Cecil said the incident happened at 28 Rose Street 63 North around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

At last check, the victim was undergoing surgery at OVMC and the suspect is still on the run. Police are looking for Albert Dawson, 34, they believe he is the suspect in this case.

If you know where he is you can contact the New Martinsville police department at 304-455-9100 or you can call our Lauttamus Security Crimefighters Tip line a 1-800-223-0312. Your call will remain confidential.

Police believe this is an isolated incident but can't release the details surrounding what happened at this time.