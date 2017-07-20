Federal authorities capture 1 of 2 escaped inmates in Ohio - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Federal authorities capture 1 of 2 escaped inmates in Ohio

Mickey Hardy (L) has been taken into custody. Jordan Chapman (R) remains at large. Mickey Hardy (L) has been taken into custody. Jordan Chapman (R) remains at large.

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in northern Ohio say one of two inmates who escaped from a county jail through an unlocked emergency door is back in custody.
    
Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton says the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 37-year-old Mickey Hardy about 1 p.m. Wednesday at a house in Toledo. The other inmate, 26-year-old Jordan Chapman, remains at large.
    
Multiple agencies have been searching for the two since their escape Monday from the jail in Fremont.
    
Hilton says they escaped through a door in the outdoor recreation area. He said the door experienced a mechanical failure.
    
Court records show Hardy was jailed on aggravated menacing and burglary charges. Chapman was jailed on stolen property charges.
    
Officials say another inmate escaped through the same door in 2016, but was captured an hour later.

