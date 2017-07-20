Animals Up Close Sweepstakes Official Rules 1. Sponsors. This Animals Up Close Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WTRF (“Station”), 96 16th St., Wheeling, WV 26003 and Oglebay Good Zoo, 465 Lodge Dr., Wheeling, WV 26003 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees ...

