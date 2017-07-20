Animals Up Close Sweepstakes - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Animals Up Close Sweepstakes

Animals Up Close Sweepstakes

Posted: Updated:

The Animals Up Close Sweepstakes is brought to you by WTRF & Oglebay Good Zoo. The Sweepstakes will run Friday, July 21st through Thursday, July 27th. There will be four winners chosen on Friday, July 28th. Eligible winners must be children ages 5 to 14 who have an adult (parents/grandparents/guardians) over the age of 18 to enter them. Please see official rules for details.

  • Animals Up Close SweepstakesAnimals Up Close SweepstakesMore>>

  • Animals Up Close Sweepstakes Official Rules

    Animals Up Close Sweepstakes Official Rules

    Thursday, July 20 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-07-20 16:12:14 GMT
    Animals Up Close Sweepstakes Official Rules 1. Sponsors. This Animals Up Close Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WTRF (“Station”), 96 16th St., Wheeling, WV 26003 and Oglebay Good Zoo, 465 Lodge Dr., Wheeling, WV 26003 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws.  By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees ...
    Animals Up Close Sweepstakes Official Rules 1. Sponsors. This Animals Up Close Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WTRF (“Station”), 96 16th St., Wheeling, WV 26003 and Oglebay Good Zoo, 465 Lodge Dr., Wheeling, WV 26003 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws.  By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees ...
Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.