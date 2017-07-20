Bond Set at $1 Million for Bellaire Break-in, Murder Suspects - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Bond Set at $1 Million for Bellaire Break-in, Murder Suspects

The last of four suspects in a Bellaire break-in and murder appeared in court Thursday morning.

Thomas Grubba and Diane Kuri both pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery, aggravated burglary, and murder.

The two were allegedly a part of the group of four people who reportedly broke into a woman's home. During the incident, Joshua Gorayeb was shot and killed, while Grubba was shot and injured.

Their murder charges stem from allegedly committing a felony when the shooting occurred.

Judge Fregiato set their bonds at $1 million each, and said that they both committed "serious crimes".

