Bond Set at $1 Million for Bellaire Break-in, Murder Suspects

The last of four suspects in a Bellaire break-in and murder appeared in court Thursday morning.
Thomas Grubba and Diane Kuri both pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery, aggravated burglary, and murder.
The two were allegedly a part of the group of four people who reportedly broke into a woman's home. During the incident, Joshua Gorayeb was shot and killed, while Grubba was shot and injured.
Their murder charges stem from allegedly committing a felony when the shooting occurred.
Judge Fregiato set their bonds at $1 million each, and said that they both committed "serious crimes".