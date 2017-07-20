Nebraska-based Company Hopeful for Purchase of CVG Plant Property

An official from a Nebraska-based company confirms that they are trying to buy the Commercial Vehicle Group plant in Shadyside.

CVG owners announced their intentions to cease operations at the stamping plant one year ago, leaving 172 employees out of work.

Donna Weeda, chief operating officer at Warren Distributing in Nebraska said "We are in the process of trying to buy the property. We're seeing a lot of growth within our own business."

She declined to comment on how they would use the property, saying it's too early at this point.

Warren Distributing also operates a blending and packaging business in Glen Dale.

