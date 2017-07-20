Weirton Police Investigate Alleged Sexual Assault Case

Weirton Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault case regarding a minor.

Police responded to a complaint on Wednesday believing a 14-year-old girl was being assaulted by 19-year-old Tristan L. Thomas.

Upon interviewing Thomas, he admitted to having sex with the juvenile girl. When police interviewed the girl, she also admitted to having sexual intercourse numerous times.

Thomas has been charged with one count of sexual assault 3rd degree, and has been arraigned by a Hancock County Magistrate with a $15,000 bond set.

Detectives are still in the process of the investigation, and do believe that additional charges will be forthcoming.