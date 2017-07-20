Report: Chester Bennington, Lead Singer Of Linkin Park, Commits Suicide

LOS ANGELES (KDKA/AP) – The lead singer of the rock band Linkin Park has committed suicide the Los Angeles County coroner says.

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

The group sold 10 million copies of their 2000 debut, “Hybrid Theory,” and then another 4 million with 2003’s multiplatinum “Meteora.” Both albums explored feelings of frustration and fury.

TMZ first reported Chester Bennington’s death.

Bennington was found at a Palos Verdes Estates home Thursday morning. He had hung himself, authorities told TMZ.

Bennington was 41 years old.

Bennington struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life.

The rock frontman was a close friend of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell—who also committed suicide by hanging in May—and spoke at his funeral.

Bennington’s body was found on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

He was married and is survived by six children.