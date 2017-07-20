TimerCap used to help prevent overdoses

The drug epidemic is continuously plaguing the United States, which is why one company is doing what they can to help fight the battle.

CVS pharmacy has created a new cap for prescription drugs that can actually track when the pill bottles are opened. It's a way to help track opioid abuse inside a home, but officials say the caps can do much more than that. National Road CVS Pharmacy Manager Luke Kubacki tells 7News these caps are more of a preventative measure for accidental overdoses.

Each time the bottle is opened, the timer on the cap restarts itself at zero seconds and counts upwards. Kubacki says this is a way to help stop unneeded hospitalizations.

"It's a good tool to see if you can't remember if you took your medication that morning; saying when was the last time I took it, well I closed the bottle 20 seconds ago so I must have taken it," Kubacki said. "So, this is a big deal to help all of our patients to continue to stay on the medications they need everyday."

The caps can be purchased in any CVS Pharmacy by anybody who'd like to track their medication usage.

The packages come with two small caps and a larger one for around $11. Stop by your local CVS if you're interested.