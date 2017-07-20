First Responders Face New Threats

We've seen it all over the country.

The war on drugs is getting worse, which is making the jobs of first responders even harder.

Today, people can overdose by simply coming in contact with a drug because it absorbs through the skin.

Wheeling Firefighters say they're prepared though. They have standard procedures they must follow.

This includes always wearing rubber gloves, protective eye wear, and special gear.

They're also not allowed to touch any substance they can't identify.

Wheeling Assistant Fire Chief Jim Blazer said they've also done extensive training on how to handle emergency situations.

"When we're on scene, everybody in our department is trained to use Narcan and so forth. So, if we did inadvertently get exposed, we'd have plenty of people that would be trained to step in and fill the void," Blazer said.

Blazer said the Wheeling Fire Department is currently working hand-in-and with other first responders to ensure the safety of them all.