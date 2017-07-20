Two Local Businesses Celebrate Grand Re-Opening at the Highlands

The Highlands is continuing to grow with two businesses opening their doors Thursday morning.

If you love shopping at Nini's Treasures or the Bower Décor Market, your wait is over.

The two celebrated their grand re-opening Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting at the Highlands.

Nini's Treasures is a boutique filled with handbags, clothes, shoes, and accessories, while the Bower Décor Market offers customers new and re-styled vintage furnishings for your home.

Officials say both stores have expanded into larger spaces to offer their customers more, and both owners say they couldn't be happier about their new space.

"We feel great. Excited to welcome everybody. We've been kind of getting it together over the couple of months, getting ready. So it's been a great transition," said Alice Parsons, owner of the Bower Décor Market.

"Today is special because it marks another era for us, so to speak, and we love our neighbors. We love everybody on this block," said Nini Zadrozny, owner of Nini's Treasures.

And to celebrate, a block party is being held Thursday night from 6-9.

The band Hit Play will be performing, and food and drinks will be provided.

So bring your lawn chairs, bring your family and head up to the Highlands to check out the two stores.