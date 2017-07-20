Volunteers Locked-Up to Raise Money for MDA

More than 80 community volunteers representing businesses across the area donated their time on Thursday to be locked up behind bars, and raise bail money to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The MDA Lockup is held every year, and River City hosted this year's event.

Locally, there are 1400 families served from Central Ohio and West Virginia. The money raised will help families with the resources they drastically need.

"So from day one, MDA wants to say 'here's who you can see,' 'here's where you can go,' 'here is equipment we can provide for you, here is where you can get your own equipment,' 'here is the research MDA is funding to help. You may qualify for a clinical trial, or for this drug that has been approved already," said Carl Allen, Fundraising Coordinator of the MDA.

Allen says beyond the funding, MDA provides a network of families so people can connect with others going through the same thing.

The goal was $40,000, and you can always go online and search "Wheeling MDA Lockup" or log on to MDA.org to donate.