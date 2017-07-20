Local Mission Group Helps Those in Need

A group from a local church is in Dunbar, West Virginia to help make people's lives a little better.

A mission group from the Sycamore Tree in Follansbee teamed up with Rebuild Together Charleston for a home improvement project. The group helped make a woman's home handicap accessible so she can come home from the hospital instead of being sent to an assisted living facility.

Rebuild Together Charleston does projects like this one all across the Mountain State.

Those who made the trip from the Northern Panhandle to Dunbar say it was well worth it.