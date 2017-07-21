Belmont County Animal Shelter Sees Major Changes

The Belmont County Animal Shelter will see some major changes due to a decision by the Belmont County Commissioners.

The board met Friday morning in an executive session to discuss issues in the county.

According to County Commissioner Mark Thomas, the board has terminated the services of Belmont County Animal Shelter director Angela Hatfield.

As a joint statement from the board, "after review and careful consideration of shelter operations and the Ohio Revised Code, we determine that it is necessary to move forward with the Dog Warden running shelter operations."

Commissioners have no further comments about the decision.