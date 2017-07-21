Ohio County Boy Sworn-In as Deputy for a Day

For Cannon Goddard's 9th birthday, some Ohio County Sherrifs deputies gave him the surprise of a lifetime. They not only came to his birthday party, but they invited him to become a deputy for a day.

Cannon Goddard says he thought Ohio County Sheriff's deputies were joking when they handed him a birthday card inviting him to become Deputy Goddard for a day.

"I was getting super excited because I already had the best birthday party ever, and now I just had another good day, too," Goddard said.

Cannon's wish came true on Friday, as he was sworn in as Deputy Goddard.

"Because this isn't an average normal day, it's like a very awesome day that I get to be apart of Ohio County Sheriff's," said Goddard.

Sergeant Rodney Vaught has known Cannon since he was five-years-old. He says the department admires his interest in law enforcement at such a young age.

Cannon says his ultimate goal is to be a K9 deputy.

"Help people on the roads, like pull people that are doing bad things over, and help people be safe and all that and not let anything get stolen in people's houses," Goddard said.

He says he wants to be a deputy to keep people safe and help them, just like the Ohio County Sheriff's help him.

"Because they always have my back."

Cannon says he'd like to thank the entire sheriff's department for such a great day.