Officials Execute Massive Drug Roundup in Belmont County

A massive drug roundup took place early Friday morning in Belmont County.

Belmont County officials made numerous arrests in connection to drug charges in Martins Ferry, Bellaire, and Bridgeport.

Seventeen people were arrested at their homes. Arrest papers were served for six suspects who were already in custody for other charges.

The roundup began at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, and had been ongoing for seven or eight months.

Children's Services assisted officials while searching the homes, where they found nine of the homes contained children.

Nineteen suspects are still at large as officials continue their raid. Some suspects are reportedly from Cleveland.

In total, officials reported 42 charges were made.

Drug Task Force Commander John McFarland said that this was a good example of teamwork done by all departments and chiefs, including Belmont County Prosecutor Dan Fry, and Belmont County Children's Services.

"If you're a drug dealer, get out of Belmont County. You can go someplace else, but if you're in Belmont County, we're gonna stay on your tail until we put you behind bars," said Sheriff Dave Lucas.

Stay with 7News for updates on this story.