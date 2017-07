A boil order has been issued for the Gregsville area.

The impacted areas include 15-647 Warden's Run Road, 3-290 GC&P Road, and 243-271 Bethany Pike.

All of Brown, Economy, Wells, Alum, Babel, Alfred, Kalif, Dawn, Eden, and Fable Streets are effected.

Customers should boil water for 48-hours after service is restored.