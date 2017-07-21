Orrick Named Top 100 Workplace For Millennials

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.

An international law firm founded in San Francisco is now known as one of the top 100 workplaces for millennials.

The question is why?

"It's a great place to work because we do things differently. We support the communities in which we live, work and play, and we do it in a great way," said Will Turani, the Director of Operations & Sustainability.

Not only does Orrick support the community, the company is known for having flexible work options, student loan refinancing, amazing parental leave and a team oriented culture.

"Everybody's really friendly, really laid back. Everybody's all about having a great work-life balance, doing good things in the community, but also doing really good work for our clients as well. It's just really easy to come to work everyday, be happy around the people that you're with and the work that you're doing," said Mike Disotell, an Employment Law Career Associate.



In making Fortune's list, Orrick bested hundreds of companies that were evaluated on hiring, benefits, diversity, and more.

But how did they capture the hearts of millennials?

Millennial and Orrick employee Tyler Hall says it's because of the support Orrick shows its employees.

"You hear a lot of negativity about millennials that we don't want to work hard or that we want to do things differently, but I think Orrick's really recognized that those stereotypes aren't true, and that millennials are incredibly hard working and forward looking. I don't apply for other jobs because I can't imagine finding anything better than what I have," Hall said.

This is the second year in a row Orrick has been named to the list.

The company has also been named one of the 50 Best Workplaces for College Graduates and a top 30 Best Workplace to Retire From.