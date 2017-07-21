Italian Food Highlights Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

Even before the festival officially started, the Sons of Italy booth was cranking out their ever-popular homemade sausage sandwiches.

"We can't keep up" said Mike Dossie, Sons of Italy treasurer. "We sell out every year. Three thousand pounds of sausage makes a heck of a lot of sandwiches."

Their secret recipe is never revealed, but they say part of it is love and another part is a legacy.

"We've got guys making sausages for us whose grandfathers made sausages," said Dossie. "So it's kind of like a family tradition. It's awesome!"

Just down the midway is more Italian cuisine.

Ginocchio's Pizza serves calzones that can be crafted to anyone's taste.

"We make our own dough," explained Daniel Thompson. "And it's just cheese or you can get pepperoni or spinach or mushroom or stuff like that. So you can kind of mix it up a little bit."

He says it's so filling, you might go to sleep afterward!

After your main course, it will be time for something sweet.

And there's nothing sweeter than a canoli.

"It's make out of a fried shell with cinnamon in the dough," explained Joe Rimedio, owner of Rimedio's Bakery. "It is also filled with pastry cream and has chocolate chips dipped in the end."

Back at the Sons of Italy booth, they were filling orders and taking compliments.

"It's the best this side of the Mediterranean!" said Mike Dossie.