Italian Festival Programs a Nod to the Originals

With this being the 35th year of the Italian Heritage Festival there was one feature the board wanted to make a little extra special.

The programs for this years festival are familiar to those who were around for the first one because it's a replica of them. Designer Chris Prezioso tells 7news he did this as a throwback to the original festival because 35 years is a big one for them.

"We thought it would be a good idea just to show our stability," said Prezioso. "We've been apart of this community for 35 years now, and we hope for 35 more, obviously. We just thought this would be the right time to do and just give a nod to the very first original cover."

Prezioso said the man and woman on the front of the cover are from that original cover and he made the adjustments around them.

Remember you can pick up a copy of this years program only here at the Italian Festival