Trump to visit Boy Scouts Jamboree in West Virginia

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) - The Boy Scouts of America says President Donald Trump will visit the 2017 National Scout Jamboree next week in West Virginia.

On Monday, Trump will become the eighth U.S. president to attend a Jamboree. More than 40,000 Scouts, their leaders and volunteers are at the 10-day event.

Details of the visit were not immediately available. The Boy Scouts says the event is not open to the public.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited the Jamboree on Friday.

Presidents dating back to George H.W. Bush attended the Jamboree when it was previously held at a military base at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia. President Barack Obama declined an invitation from the Scouts to address the 2010 Jamboree in Virginia and the 2013 Jamboree when it was held for the first time in West Virginia.

