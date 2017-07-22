Justice vows to place blame for late student loan filings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice says state officials' errors for three straight years have resulted in late federal filings, which puts sanctions on state colleges participating in its Title IV programs for federal grants and loans.

The first-year governor is promising to find out who's responsible and then "heads will roll."

The U.S. Department of Education this week confirms all West Virginia's public colleges and universities will be placed on provisional certification with heightened cash monitoring for at least five years.

They will have to make payments from their funds, then get reimbursed.

The department rejected a Department of Administration excuse that this year's two-month delay of a required audit resulted from state agencies "not providing the data timely" that was first needed to complete an underlying financial report.

