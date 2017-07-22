"Hope Over Addiction" rally shows support for recovering addicts

The drug epidemic has hit our local communities hard, and no one knows that better than the founder of "Off with the Cuffs, Hope over Addiction" Robin Leasure.

She started the organization that advocates for rehabilitation over incarceration for drug offenders after seeing a surge in overdoses as a Registered Nurse.

"We need voices to spread what we are doing. We need to spread our awareness. We need this community to come together, and other communities as well, because drugs have no borders," said Leasure.

Saturday, the organization held a "Hope Over Addiction" rally in Toronto to spread their message: there is hope for recovery.

Many guest speakers attended, including Representative Jack Cera who believes the state has not done enough to combat the drug epidemic.

"One of the most important things that we need are groups like this group which is a faith-based organization which will help with the continuum of care to help those people who are addicted in their efforts to kick the addiction," said Cera.

There were personal stories of recovery and faith and an overwhelming message that help is available for those who need it.

"We're here as a beacon of hope for those who are lost to say that we get it. We understand the shame. We understand the condemnation. We understand that you feel like you're un-redeemable. But I'm here to tell you that you are redeemable," said Susan Klegg, a 16-year recovering addict.

"Off with the Cuffs" is willing to guide anyone who needs it into a rehabilitation program. Just visit their website OffWiththeCuffs.weebly.com for more information.

