10th annual golf scramble coming up

The 10th Annual Heather Miller Memorial Golf Classic is coming up on Friday, July 28th.

The golf scramble is in honor of Heather Miller, a local girl who tragically died in a drunk-driving accident. They will once again award scholarships to local students who wish to pursue a career in nursing; Heather was a nursing student herself.

Her family says although losing Heather was the hardest thing they've gone through, they hope they've turned some of their pain into inspiration for others.

"On the outside it all looks kind of good, you know, but on the inside my heart still has a major hole in it," said Heather's Mother, Jody Miller. "But through the tragedy, I think we're really tried to promote all the positive we could."

You can also sign up to be an organ donor at the golf scramble, as Heather was an organ donor. It's all happening Friday, July 28th at Oglebay Park.

It is $80 per person or $320 for a team to enter. There are only a few spots left.

Call 740-391-6001 to get signed up.