West Virginia sends crew of 20 to fight Rockies wildfires

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Division of Forestry has sent a 20-person crew to help fight wildfires in the Rocky Mountains.

The group of 14 state foresters and six volunteer firefighters departed from the Charleston Division of Forestry office on Saturday morning.

They headed to a rendezvous point in Pennsylvania to join crews from several other states before they all fly to Colorado.

