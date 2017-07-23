Sunday marks final day of 35th Annual Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

The 35th Annual Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival will wrap up Sunday evening at Heritage Port.

There are plenty of events and entertainment planned for the final day.

On the Heritage Port Stage, Catholic Mass will be held with Celebrant Father Justin Blanc from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.. The Skip Peck Band will perform from 11:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m, followed by The Wurms from 1:15 - 2:15 p.m.. Pocket Change will take the stage from 2:45 - 4:15 p.m., and Hit Play will perform from 4:45 - 6:00 p.m..

On the Italian Stage, the Best Wine, Sauce and Meatball Awards will be handed out at noon. At 1:00 p.m., Gino & Ezia Romano will take the stage with Memories of Italy. Allegro Dance Company will perform from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m.. The Faiella's will perform from 3:00 - 4:30 p.m., and a DJ will be playing Italian favorites from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m..

Make sure to stop by Heritage Port for the final day of Italian Heritage fun!