Marshall County Fair kicks off with free preview day

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. -
The Marshall County Fair will welcome guests Sunday for a free preview day.
Gates open at 12:00 p.m. at the Marshall County Fairgrounds in Moundsville.
A Pet Show is planned for 2:00 p.m., and a Skillathon will begin at 4:00 p.m..
You can also check out a giant sundae at 4:00 p.m..
The fair continues through the week, with the Queens' Pageant scheduled for Monday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. and the carnival rides arriving Tuesday, July 25.
For a full schedule of events, visit MarshallCountyFair.net.