Marshall County Fair kicks off with free preview day

The Marshall County Fair will welcome guests Sunday for a free preview day.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m. at the Marshall County Fairgrounds in Moundsville.

A Pet Show is planned for 2:00 p.m., and a Skillathon will begin at 4:00 p.m..

You can also check out a giant sundae at 4:00 p.m..

The fair continues through the week, with the Queens' Pageant scheduled for Monday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. and the carnival rides arriving Tuesday, July 25.

For a full schedule of events, visit MarshallCountyFair.net.