Russia sanctions bill that defies Trump is set for key vote

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Republican-led House is set to vote soon on a sweeping Russia sanctions package that demands that President Donald Trump get Congress' permission before lifting or easing the economic penalties against Moscow.



Lawmakers are scheduled to consider the sanctions package as early as Tuesday, and the bill could be sent to Trump before Congress breaks for the August recess. The legislation is aimed at punishing Moscow for meddling in the presidential election and its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria.



Lawmakers from both parties announced Saturday that they'd settled lingering issues with the bill. The sanctions targeting Russia, have drawn attention due to Trump's persistent push for warmer relations with President Vladimir Putin and ongoing investigations into Russia's interference in the 2016 campaign.

