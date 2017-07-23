Locals honored for homemade wine and sauce

The Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival celebrates just that: Italian heritage in the Ohio Valley. Part of that heritage includes food and drink.

Every year, the festival holds a contest to find the best wine and sauce made by local people.

Sunday, the top prize in wine-making went to Doug Smith, and the top prize in sauce-making went to Frank Muraca, both of Belmont County.

They both say they are happy to be recognized for something they enjoy doing.

"This is sauce season for me. I make it every year this time of the year, 25 to 30 quarts of sauce we put up to have all winter. I just started entering it. Figure if I'm going to make it, I'll bring it down and enter it," said Muraca.

"I was just bored one winter, started a couple winters ago. It's just a new hobby I guess," said Smith.

The entries are judged in specific categories. For example, the judges panel will look at appearance, aroma, and the after taste of wine.

"I've been judging for the last five or six years, and it's quite a job. When you have to taste 20 to 30 wines, it takes two to three hours for us sometimes. But it's a fun activity for our team, and it's one of those that we really like to do," said board member Mark Robbins.

This year, 22 wines were entered into the competition, but only a handful of sauces.

Officials say they would like to see more local people get involved in the future.

Take it from the winners, the recognition is worth the work.

"It takes a while for it to finally get going and stuff, but it's worth it in the end," said Smith.

If you would like to enter a wine, sauce, or meatball into the competition next year, just contact the Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival office a few weeks ahead of time.