Flash Flood Warning in Effect for Counties in the Ohio Valley

A flash flood warning is in effect for many counties in the Ohio Valley.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Eastern Guernsey County, Belmont County, Northeastern Noble County, Ohio County, and Marshall County.

Some of the towns that could see flooding include Wheeling, Moundsville, Martins Ferry, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Barnesville, Bethlehem, Shadyside, McMechen, Powhatan Point, Glen Dale, and Bridgeport.

According to Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo, there is flooding on National Road in Wheeling. Vargo said right now the storm drains cannot keep up with the amount of rain that is falling. He said he does not have any reports of creeks over their banks.

Belmont County EMA Director Dave Ivan said there are reports of flash flooding in Shadyside, on Pipe Creek Road, and on State Route 149 West of Barnesville.

According to Gregg Warren, with Mead Township, there is flooding on Weegee and Pipe Creek Roads. Warren said that portions of the road are under water, and a portion of West Pipe Creek Road has collapsed.

Warren said township officials are urging residents not to drive through high water, and said the local fire departments are out monitoring the conditions.

He also said there are trees down and rock slides throughout the area.

The flash flood warning is in effect 1 a.m.