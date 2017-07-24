National Guard Called to Aid in Search and Recovery of Missing Woman

UPDATE 9:45 a.m.:

According to Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard, officials are now calling their search for a missing 19-year-old woman swept away by flash flooding a "recovery".

A boat from Wheeling Fire Department is aiding in this search and recovery in Elm Grove, along with two helicopters from the National Guard.

The helicopters are scheduled to land at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Marshall County EMS is also assisting in the search and recovery.

The identification of the woman has not yet been released.

UPDATE 9:25 a.m.:

Crews have resumed their search for a missing 19-year-old woman, who was swept away by flash flooding in Ohio County.

ORIGINAL:

A hectic Sunday night and Monday morning for first responders in Ohio County after heavy downpours caused flash flooding and mudslides.

Crews will resume searching Monday at 8:00 a.m. for the 19-year-old girl who was with Grow when their car was swept away.

Officials always remind you that if you see high water on the roadway, please do not drive through it.