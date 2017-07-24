One Dead, One Missing After Being Swept Away in Flash Flood

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard has confirmed that Mike Grow, 24, has died after being rescued from sweeping waters.

Officials have searched all night for a woman swept away in rushing waters in Ohio County as well.

A hectic Sunday night and early Monday morning for first responders in Ohio County after heavy downpours bring about flooding and mudslides, and to top it all off, first responder had also spent a great portion of the night and the morning looking for two people swept away in rushing waters.

Officials say a young man and woman were traveling along Browns Run Road, in the Elm Grove area, Sunday night when the vehicle they were in was hit with rushing water and flip into the creek. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard and Chief Schultz were driving along Peters Run Road when they were flagged down and alerted that a person was clinging to the guardrail in those raging waters, "We pulled him, he was tangled up in the guardrail, we actually pulled him out of the guardrail and began CPR on him," the sheriff said.

The sheriff is waiting until the family is informed before releasing the identity of that 24-year-old man. He was taken to Wheeling hospital and when the sheriff last saw him, he had a faint pulse.

The woman who was swept away is said to be that man's 19-year-old girlfriend, "They're checking all of the roads, do not drive through any water. If you think it's not high, very little water will sweep your car off of the road," Sheriff Howard added.

Crews with multiple agencies spent the overnight hours searching the banks of Big Wheeling Creek and its tributaries, "The van went into the creek, two occupants in the vehicle were swept away in the water, one was recovered right here on Peters Run Road and was taken to Wheeling Hospital," said Ohio County Emergency Management Agency Director, Lou Vargo.

To further complicate things, officials have been dealing with numerous mudslides throughout the county blown electrical transformers, and a gas leak in the Browns Run Road area.

Officials always remind you that if you see high water on the roadway, please do not drive through it, turn around, don't drown.