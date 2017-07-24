Widespread Issues Related to Flooding Across Marshall County

According to Marshall County Communications here's a list of issues they are aware of at this time:

-Power outages: South End of Benwood, all of McMechen, all of Cameron (phones are down as well)



-There are trees reported down on Dixon Ridge, half up Benwood Hill, Pine Hill, and Fork Ridge.



-Also there is a landslide happening near the 2100 Block of New Bethel Road.



DOH & AEP crews have been working around the clock. The communications center says there are likely more issues across the county they are working on.

Report power outages to AEP.