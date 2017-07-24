President Trump Visits National Boy Scout Jamboree

President Trump will be visiting the National Boy Scout Jamboree in Fayette County on Monday.

Officials with the Boy Scouts of America say the president's visit is private, and will not be open to the public.

President Trump is the eighth president to visit a National Jamboree.

Governor Jim Justice says that having the President of the United States in West Virginia is "a tremendous honor."

"A visit from President Trump will be the cherry on top of this year's successful Boy Scout Jamboree," said Governor Justice. "A presidential visit will help showcase West Virginia to the world and demonstrates that President Trump hasn't forgotten about our state. I look forward to welcoming the president and celebrating the mission of the Boy Scouts."

President Trump is also scheduled to visit Youngstown on Tuesday for a rally.